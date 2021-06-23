KV331 Audio brings SynthMaster 2, one of the best VST plugin synths, to the iPad

Having previously brought its SynthMaster One and SynthMaster Player plugins to iOS, KV331 Audio has now ported the full-on SynthMaster 2 , its flagship instrument, to the iPad.

Widely acclaimed as one of the best VST plugin synths you can buy, this iOS version is the first to be developed using KV331’s new cross-platform UI framework, and runs both standalone and as AUv3 plugin.

As in the desktop version, the oscillators can operate in four modes: Basic, Additive, Wavetable and Vector. There are also modulators, which can be added to other oscillators or modulate other oscillators’ or modulators’ phases.

Other features include wave file import, filters, a comprehensive modulation section, an arp/sequencer and effects. There are more than 1000 presets, and we’re told that smart browsing features should make it easy to find the sound you’re looking for.

KV331 says that it hasn’t compromised on the feature set with this iOS version, so we’re hopeful that it will perform just as well as its desktop counterpart. It’s available now from the Apple App Store for the introductory price of $15, rising to $25 at the start of September.