This is the most impressive Kurt Cobain guitar gear collection we've ever seen

If you were one of many impressionable youths who were inspired at a key age by the sounds and sights of Kurt Cobain and Nirvana, this is going to be an essential guitar viewing. YouTuber Eric, aka NirvanaGuitars, is not messing around here; he's gone all out with his Cobain tribute collection; from guitars to pedals – the Bleach, Nevermind and In Utero eras are covered.

From the more obscure Ibanez Black Eagle to the record-breaking Competition Stripe Mustang we covered again recently for a very different reason, and even a Roseland-spec Jagstang tribute, this is both an education in Kurt's modded gear (this stuff gets more detailed than many would imagine) and a showcase of true guitar and Nirvana fan passion.

Eric even has a pedal just to play the band's b-side Curmudgeon! But his collection is far from done – as he explains in the video above. Check out more of NirvanaGuitars excellent videos (including song tone lessons) at his YouTube channel (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab).

Now, excuse us as we're off to build a Nirvana pedalboard and work out how we could create a Sky-Stang!