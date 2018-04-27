Krotos Audio promises a giant leap into the future of sound design with Reformer Pro

Krotos Audio has introduced Reformer Pro, a new sound design plugin that enables you to automate and ‘perform’ any sound in real-time. It’s based on ‘dynamic input technology’, which promises to take “procedural, sample-based audio processing to new heights and into previously unexplored territory.”

Sound libraries can be analysed by the aptly-named Analysis Tool, and you can perform your sounds using a mic, MIDI or directly from the UI. You can replace or add texture to pre-recorded audio in your DAW, and automate it directly from the timeline. The Transient Engine, meanwhile, enables you to perform impacts and add definition.

Krotos founder Orfeas Boteas comments: “Reformer Pro uses artificial intelligence and advanced signal analysis to allow you to perform sound effects with your voice or any other audio input. The software profiles the input sound in real-time, and then drawing from a palette of user-selected library sounds, uses that profile to sculpt a new sound effect.

“With this latest update, we are very excited to be unveiling the world’s first Dynamic Input technology, offering users a whole new way of interacting with their libraries, enabling them to perform them like instruments using the UI, automation, or MIDI.”

Reformer Pro is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. It costs $399/£279/€329, and you can also download an iLok-based trial version. Find out more on the Krotos Audio website.