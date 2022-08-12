Kramer’s new Striker collection is so retro even the prices are ‘80s

If your guitarsenal is missing a Floyd Rose-equipped shred machine, you might want to check out Kramer’s new Striker collection.

Revived by Gibson, the Kramer brand has returned in full ‘80s style with a selection of iconic axes ranging from entry level to pro.

Touted as “speed demons with looks that kill,” the new Strikers are currently retailing for less than £350.

Considering the creative possibilities (shredder or no) it's a tempting option, given these electric guitars cost about the same as an upmarket effects pedal.

Aside from the retro ‘80s metal vibe, they also make great studio tools and can be used in a number of interesting ways as distinct from other instruments.

With satin-finished maple necks featuring a Kramer K-Speed SlimTaper C profile, these Strikers are lightning quick. (Image credit: Kramer)

Endorsed by the likes of Eddie Van Halen, George Lynch, Vivian Campbell and Richie Sambora, Kramers were the epitome of ‘80s hard rock and metal.

Founded in the ‘70s by Dennis Berardi and Gary Kramer, they were originally made with aluminium necks à la Travis Bean guitars, before switching to wood in the early ‘80s.

The original Strikers appeared in the mid-‘80s and, much like Kramer’s latest offerings, were competitively priced.

"We are excited to bring back the classic Strikers, but with a modern twist,” commented Brand Manager of Kramer and Epiphone at Gibson Brands, Andrew Ladner.

“These Strikers, living in Kramer's Modern Collection, cover the demands of a wide range of players including Floyd Rose fans, those who need a diverse assortment of pickups, and AAA maple figured lovers.

“And, if you are left-handed, we’ve got you covered."

(Image credit: Kramer)

The new Kramer Strikers arrive in the form of three unique models: the Striker HSS (Floyd Rose); the Striker Figured HSS (Floyd Rose); and the Striker Figured HSS (Stop Tail).

All feature a trio of Alnico 5 pickups, comprising a zebra-coil bridge ‘bucker along with two single coils.

Sporting a Floyd Rose locking vibrato, the Striker HSS is available in right- and left-handed formats and appears in a choice of three finishes: Majestic Purple, Jumper Red and Ebony.

The Striker Figured HSS guitars can be purchased with either a Floyd Rose vibrato or Stop Bar tailpiece.

The Floyd Rose-equipped Striker Figured HSS guitar is offered in Wild Ivy and Transparent Red finishes while its Stop Bar counterpart comes in Transparent Ebony and Transparent Purple.

Visit the Kramer website (opens in new tab) for more information.