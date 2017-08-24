Korg’s iconic Mono/Poly synthesizer comes to iOS

Korg has dropped possibly one of the most popular synths from its back catalogue on the App Store.

The four-VCO Mono/Poly was originally released in 1981 with a dedicated envelope generator for the VCF, and also sync and cross-modulation. This particularly laid the foundations for synth’s reputation as quite the monster.

Fast forward 36 years and Korg has reimagined the Mono/Poly in iOS form utilising its own Component Modeling Technology.

Although many would argue that a new hardware version would be preferable, this new softsynth is definitely a worthy addition to Japanese firm’s growing iOS synth range, not least for it’s inclusion in Korg Gadget - under the moniker of ‘Montpelier’ (a Gadget for Mac version will be available before the year is out).

Just like the original, the new iOS version retains the synth’s unique monophonic and polyphonic playing modes.

Screen real estate is managed by flipping between various modes including the main synth & key assign screens and the virtual patch & effect screens. There’s also the added bonus of the Kaoss Pad making its way into the proceedings too.

As for the sound design potential of this iOS synth, you’re furnished with eight virtual patches, with 159 modulation sources such as MG, EG, velocity, and keyboard tracking that can be used to modulate 35 destinations such as oscillator pitch, level, filter, MG, and EG.

Two multi-effect units are also provided and you get 128 preset sounds, with a further 128 sounds also available as an in-app purchase.