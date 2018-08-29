Korg’s Electribe Wave iPad app is designed for creating “state-of-the-art” dance music

Korg’s Electribes have been doing their groovebox thing for the best part of 20 years now. The latest iteration, the Electribe Wave iPad app, is designed to bring the sonics of the device right up to date with the inclusion of a wavetable synth engine.

The pitch is that this new Electribe will enable you to create “state-of-the-art” dance music, be that EDM, future bass or trap. The wavetable is accompanied by a filter and two modulation units, and a set of parameter controls enable you to tweak your sound.

Beats can be created quickly using the familiar 16-step pad, with the Groove function being used to change the rhythm and feel of each drum and percussion sound. You also get a new keyboard that enables you to play chords and scales.

The inclusion of a chord pad, meanwhile, means that you can play chords with one finger - you can automatically extract the chords from your current song or assign them manually. An arpeggiator is included, too.

Once you’ve got a few patterns you can sequence them into a complete track in song mode, and finished projects can be exported as audio files and in Ableton Live format.

Korg Electribe is available now from the Apple App Store at the introductory price of $19.99/£19.99.