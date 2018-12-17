Korg tunes-up its Prologue synth with a firmware update

Korg has addressed the tuning issues that some users of its Prologue synth have been experiencing by releasing a firmware update that should fix them.

Prologue OS 1.3 is said to improve tuning stability for all of the Prologue’s analogue oscillators, also decreasing the time required to fully tune them. The total warm-up time is now estimated at around five to 10 minutes.

The update also improves the communication with the Prologue librarian and offers minor bug fixes and stability improvements.

You can download the update on the Korg website. Instructions on how to install it are in the video above.