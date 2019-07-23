Korg Module 3 adds new features for live keyboard players

Korg has updated Module, its iOS sound module for keyboard players, to version 3. This adds several features and makes the app more intuitive to use, particularly if you happen to be a live performer.

For a start, the sound browser has been remodelled, so it should now be easier to find the sound you’re looking for. What’s more, thanks to the addition of the Module Performance Expansion, you now have layer/split options, MIDI CC Learn, and an expanded setlist feature so you can get better organised when you’re gigging.

It’s also worth noting that the full version of Korg Module is now known as Korg Module Pro. The LE version, meanwhile, is now known as Korg Module.