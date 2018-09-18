Klevgrand’s new lo-fi effect plugin is positively degrading

Klevgrand’s Degrader is, as its name suggests, a new tool that can be used to drop the quality of your audio in a desirable way. It’s a combined resampler and bitcrusher plugin that can help you to simulate the sound of vintage digital gear, and functions as a lo-fi effect or distortion unit.

You can resample between 250Hz and 96kHz, and low-pass filtering can be applied pre- and post-sampling. Bit depth can be altered continuously between three and 24 bits, and there’s an additional distortion algorithm. Parameter linking enables you to control several parameters with one knob, and all parameters are fully automatable. You can also adjust the input and output levels.

Find out more on the Klevgrand website, where Degrader can be purchased for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats for $19.99 (regular price is $39.99). You can download a demo, too.

There’s also an iOS AUv3 plugin version that can be purchased from the Apple App Store for the introductory price of $7.99/£7.99.