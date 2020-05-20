Klevgrand’s new 4-band rotating modulation effect plugin will leave you in a Spinn

Based on similar design principles to a Leslie speaker, Spinn is a new 4-band modulation effect plugin from Klevgrand .

This offers four highly visible rotors - one per band - each of which has individual speed controls, acceleration and deceleration times, adjustable size and modulation.

Each band also has a velocity control: this adjusts the speed of the rotor based on the band’s input level. There’s amp modelling and room simulation in here, too, plus a collection of presets.