Klevgrand’s new 4-band rotating modulation effect plugin will leave you in a Spinn

Get your rotor running with this Leslie speaker sibling

Based on similar design principles to a Leslie speaker, Spinn is a new 4-band modulation effect plugin from Klevgrand.

This offers four highly visible rotors - one per band - each of which has individual speed controls, acceleration and deceleration times, adjustable size and modulation.

Each band also has a velocity control: this adjusts the speed of the rotor based on the band’s input level. There’s amp modelling and room simulation in here, too, plus a collection of presets.

Spinn is available now via the Klevgrand website for the introductory price of $25 on PC and Mac (regular price will be $50) and $8 on iPad (regular price $15). It runs in VST/AU/AAX formats on desktop and as an AUv3 on iPad.

