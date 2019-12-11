Klevgrand’s Hillman plugin is a combo organ, string machine and synth all in one

Hillman, Klevgrand’s latest synth plugin, was inspired by a variety of classic instruments, including combo organs, string machines and other vintage gear. Hence, it’s known as a ‘vintage combo synth’.

You can select the waveform for each of the four voices, choosing between transistor:ish, tube:ish, sine and special plasma options. Each voice also has its own octave switch and level control.

Over to the right of the interface you’ll find an ADSR envelope and effects (chorus, phaser and reverb) and Hillman gives you plenty of presets to play with. Sounds are generated using what’s described as an ‘analogue approach’, which means no samples or sampled wavetables.

Hillman is available now for PC/Mac and iPad. The desktop version runs in VST/AU/AAX formats and currently costs $24.99 (regular price will be $49.99) and the iPad version - available on the Apple App Store - runs as an AUv3 and currently costs $6.99 (regular price will be $9.99).