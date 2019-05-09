Kirk Hammett actually slipped on his wah pedal and fell on stage

Kirk Hammett is perhaps the electric guitar world’s most notorious proponent of the wah pedal, but it appears his love of the treadle finally got the better of him, as it caused him to slip and fall mid-gig.

During a particularly rainy Metallica show at Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro in Milan, Italy, Kirk was just finishing off his lead break in Moth Into Flame before the weather took its toll, leading him to slide right off his Cry Baby and fall onto his back.

However, like a true pro, the ’tallica lead machine got right back up to rejoin the band for the following verse.

“Ummm, I slipped on my wet wah pedal,” Kirk admitted on Instagram. “It rained so much I felt like I was playing guitar in the shower!”

This isn’t the first time pedals have caused an upset for Hammett; the guitarist once angered the entire pedal-building community by claiming his KHDK venture was “the first time you'll see a pedal company actually being driven by an actual guitar player”.