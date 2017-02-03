Kilohearts’ Transient Shaper offers direct dynamics control

Kilohearts’ latest addition to its kHs Toolbox is Transient Shaper, a new plugin that’s designed for dynamics control.

This enables you to control the initial transient and tail of a sound using the Attack and Sustain knobs. You can see how the envelope is being affected on a graph, and there’s a soft clipper option to control unwanted spikes.

There’s also a Pump knob that temporarily lowers the gain following a transient, so the attack is emphasised without increasing the gain.

Transient Shaper is available now from the Kilohearts website. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX and Reason Rack Extension formats and costs $39/€39. You can download a demo, too.