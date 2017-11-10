Kilohearts aims to Carve through the competition with its new EQ plugin

Kilohearts has unveiled Carve EQ, a transparent equaliser plugin that’s designed for mixing, mastering and sound design.

Creating your perfect EQ curve is easy. The sculpting tool enables you to cut or boost width-adjustable peaking bands, the Pencil tool lets you draw freehand, and the Point Select tool is used to drag breakpoints around in the curve.

If you want to tweak the left and right or mid and side channels together you can do so in linked mode, or you can unlink them and edit two curves independently. The Match tool, meanwhile, lets you capture the frequency profile of one track and apply it to another. Other features include a spectral analyser and a resizable GUI.

Find out more on the Kilohearts website. Carve EQ will be released on 16 November priced at €79. It’ll be available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac.