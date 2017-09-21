Kemper unleashes free Ton(e)hammer Rig Pack

Kemper GmbH, German manufacturer of the groundbreaking Kemper profiling amp has released, for free, a pack of 50 profiles produced by Ton(e)hammer.

Following the emergence of amp emulation tech, Ton(e)Hammer was the first independent profile production house to emerge, founded by Lars Lüttge (Deadlight Studio) and Frank Kölbl, and has quickly become known for refreshingly aggressive Metal and Rock profiles. Their profiles have been used by many heavier acts, such as Katatonia, Eskimo Callboy, Benighted, and Any given Day.

The newly released free pack features profiles of sought-after rigs, all featuring independently captured amp and cabinets, thus allowing you to layer and swap cabs to your demonic heart's content.

There are 50 rig profiles in all, including the following, fully emulated amps:

Mesa Boogie Dual Rectifier - 1992 Rev F

Diezel Hagen

Diezel VH4 EL34

Mesa Boogie Dual Rectifier Solo Head

Diezel Herbert Mk1 EL34

Engl Extreme Agression

EVH 5150III 50 Watt

Marshall JCM800 KK

Laney Ironheart 60

Marshall DSL100H

Peavey 6534+

PRS Archon 100

Marshall MR2555X Silver Jubilee Reissue

Soldano Hot Rod 50+

Suhr Badger 35

Engl Invader 150 EL34

Marshall JCM800 2205

Marshall JVM410

Laboga Mr. Hector MK2

Peavey Triple XXX

Orange Rockerverb 50 MK3

Randall V2

Randall Diavlo RD45

Mesa Royal Atlantic RA-100

Marshall AFD100 Slash Signature

For more info and to grab the pack, head over to Kemper's download centre.