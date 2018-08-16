Kemper adds Celestion impulse responses, spring reverb and more in latest update

Kemper has announced version 5.5.2 of its Profiler operating system, which adds Celestion impulse responses, plus a spring reverb, among a host of other tweaks.

18 Celestion IRs will be available for free, all created in conjunction with popular cab designs and mic settings.

The spring reverb, meanwhile, is available to Profiler users with public beta OS 5.6.2, features a unique Dripstone parameter and is promised to deliver authentic spring ’verbs based on classic combos.

There are a number of other technical additions, too - here’s what Kemper has to say:

Digital Connection - In conjunction with digital recording equipment and connected via S/PDIF the Profiler now supports the sample rates 44.1, 48, 88.2 and 96 KHz. The Profiler has to be the master though.

Cabdriver in Stereo - When using the Profiler in a live or rehearsal room situation it is now possible to run regular guitar cabinets in stereo alongside the Full Range signal for recording or FOH purposes. That means Profiler players now can drive two or more guitar cabinets for personal monitoring or in the rehearsal room or on stage in full stereo while at the same time the Full Range signal is available for recording purposes or for sending it to FOH. Please note that the Profiler PowerHead and PowerRack are equipped with mono power amps. A second amp is required for powering guitar cabs in stereo.

UI2MIDI - The Profiler now can send all editing action made on the Profiler panel or on the Profiler Remote to a second Profiler or a DAW via the Midi Output.

Profiler players can now control two or more ProfilerS using one Remote only or record a complete performance in terms of program changes, FX switching, morphing, etc. to a DAW for the purpose to automate a show. Also, many touring acts have some backup Profiler with them. Now it is very easy to keep the ProfilerS identical with the backup systems when it comes to doing some edit changes to the performances and setups during rehearsals and on tour via the new UI2MIDI feature. When connected via MIDI a second Profiler mirrors all the edits made on the main machine and makes maintaining complex Profiler systems pretty easily.

Momentary/Latched – The Effect Buttons on the Profiler Remote now automatically switch from latch to momentary, when the switches are held for a second, without the need for a dedicated configuration. For activating effects, controlling the rotary speed or freezing delays and reverbs, Profiler players can intuitively choose for latching an effect or deactivating it by simply releasing the Effect Button.

Profiler OS Version 5.5.2 is available for free from the Kemper website.