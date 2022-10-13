Keith McMillen’s updated K-Board MIDI controller gets a USB-C port and comes in five colour options

By Ben Rogerson
published

A modernised mini MPE keyboard

Keith McMillen K-Board C
(Image credit: Keith McMillen)

Keith McMillen has released an updated version of his compact K-Board MIDI keyboard - the K-Board C. So called, we assume, because it now features a USB-C port, this could also be because the controller is now available in a range of five colour options: Galaxy, Snow, Orchid, Lime and Aqua.

Notably, the K-Board C is MPE-compatible, with each of its 25 touch-sensitive keys being capable of detecting velocity, polyphonic aftertouch and per-key tilt. It has an ABS polycarbonate finish that promises to be durable.

And that, really is that, other than to say that the K-Board C is available now priced at $119. Find out more on the Keith McMillen (opens in new tab) website.

