Keith McMillen’s updated K-Board MIDI controller gets a USB-C port and comes in five colour options

Keith McMillen has released an updated version of his compact K-Board MIDI keyboard - the K-Board C. So called, we assume, because it now features a USB-C port, this could also be because the controller is now available in a range of five colour options: Galaxy, Snow, Orchid, Lime and Aqua.

Notably, the K-Board C is MPE-compatible, with each of its 25 touch-sensitive keys being capable of detecting velocity, polyphonic aftertouch and per-key tilt. It has an ABS polycarbonate finish that promises to be durable.