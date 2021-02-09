Jukeblocks lets you create FL Studio and Ableton Live track templates and convert DAW project files for free

Having previously created the famous Excel drum machine , Dylan Tallchief is now working on another music technology project, and this one might have big practical benefits for your DAW workflow.

Jukeblocks is a freely accessible website that not only creates song templates for you, but is also capable of converting FL Studio project files into Ableton Live ones, and vice versa.

Generating a new template is as simple as selecting a genre (pop, EDM, house etc) and clicking a button. An algorithm then gets to work and creates a song arrangement for you - each one it spits out is unique - complete with suggested tracks (kick, clap, synth, etc) and sections.

This can then be downloaded and imported into your DAW. You can download FL Studio, Ableton Live, Reaper and LMMS project files, or choose MIDI if you’re using a different piece of music production software.

Once you’ve got the project file loaded up, the idea is that you can fill it up to create a track, adapting it as necessary. We can see big practical benefits for beginners, who may not know much about how tracks in different genres are typically structured, and for anyone else who wants a quick starting point for a project.

The project conversion element of Jukeblocks is also automated - just select an Ableton Live or FL Studio file or drag it straight into your browser and it’ll be converted to the other format.

It’s worth noting that this newish feature is very much a work in progress - current limitations are detailed on the site - but it could still be very useful if you work across both DAWs or produce in either FL Studio or Ableton Live and want to collaborate with someone who has the other piece of software.

As things stand, all of Jukeblocks’ services are free, though you’ll have to register to get full access.