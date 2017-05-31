Joyo releases affordable BanTamP Jackman Bluetooth mini tube guitar amp head

Joyo has announced the latest head to join its unusually capitalised BanTamP 20W guitar amp series, the Jackman.

The Jackman promises to emulate the sound of “the most famous British rock amps” (no prizes for guessing what that refers to) using a single 12AX7 tube, and features overdrive and pedal-friendly clean channels.

What's more, it's packing Bluetooth connectivity, an effects loop and headphone out with speaker emulation.

The Jackman is available now for £139.95/$160 - head over to Joyo Audio for more info.