Joué Play is a flexible, expressive MIDI controller that enables anyone to make music

We’ve been charting the progress of the J oué modular MIDI controller for several years now - it’s an expressive modular MIDI controller that you can customise with different playing surfaces - and now the more affordable Joué Play has entered the fray.

Designed to be enjoyed by anyone who wants to make music, regardless of their previous experience or abilities, this comprises the Joué Play board - which is made of beech wood from sustainably managed forests and is designed, manufactured and assembled in France - and four silicone Pads, each of which enables you to use the controller in a different way. These are known as Piano, Drum, Guitar and Keys.

The hardware works alongside a companion iPad app that automatically recognises each Pad as you put it on the Joué Play Board and configures itself accordingly. You can then select appropriate sounds and record and play parts. Each song can have up to eight instruments in it, and there are also effects and a mixer.

The Joué Play Board features a multi-touch pressure-sensitive sensor, but unlike its Pro cousin, doesn’t have MPE compatibility. You can use it with other MIDI software, though the MIDI messages are fixed and can’t be customised as they can on the Pro Joué. Designed to be portable and sturdy, the Joué Play connects via USB-C.