Stone Sour / The L.I.F.E Project guitarist Josh Rand: Why I love my… 2002 LA Custom Shop Ibanez RG

"When I was a kid and first started playing I used to dream about owning an Ibanez," admits Josh Rand. By 2001 he had become an endorsee for the iconic Japanese brand as a founder member of Stone Sour alongside Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Jim Root. A year later he had an LA Custom Shop RG made for him.

He talks us through the specs he requested for the guitar in the video above, some of which were unusual on an Ibanez model at the time, and the changes that have been made to it since.

(Image credit: Trav McAvaddy)

"It's been on pretty much every Stone Sour record over the years and it's pretty much my go-to guitar when I'm at home." It's also the guitar Josh used for his playthrough for us of A World On Fire, a track taken from the debut EP from his new project The L.I.F.E project alongside Paralandra singer / guitarist Casandra Carson.

For more info on The L.I.F.E Project visit thelifeprojectband.com