Stone Sour’s Josh Rand: the records that changed my life

“For me, the newest secret weapon is a pedal I picked up from Electro-Harmonix called the Talking Machine,” reveals Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand, sat inside the blissfully cool, air-conditioned Gibson Guitar office on a feverishly hot day in the English capital.

“It’s engaged for a lot of the main riffs throughout the record. That pedal really surprised me… I picked it up purely because it sounded funky and unique; I had no idea I would end up using it so much.”

The new addition would serve the guitarist well during the long recording sessions for sixth studio album Hydrograd. More than any other recording he’s committed his name to, Josh spent countless hours dialling in the right guitar tones - adopting a new mentality that, despite adding to the workload, paid dividends in the sheer breadth of guitar sounds heard across its 14 tracks…

I brought 90 pedals with me… there was no joke when it came to the guitar sounds on this record!

“I wanted to change it up per song, discovering what settings would suit each piece best over finding one setting throughout,” Rand continues, of his meticulous curating alongside producer/engineer Jay Ruston.

“I mainly stuck with what I use live: a Hughes & Kettner TriAmp Mark 3, a bunch of Ibanez guitars with different pickups in them, from DiMarzio and EMGs… though I actually just switched over to Fishman recently.

“There was a lot of gear - we went through so many amplifiers between what I’d brought and what the studio owner had, which included every Friedman, Mesa, etc... and that’s not even counting all the combos he owned. I used some of the classic vintage Fender stuff for clean sounds. I brought 90 pedals with me… there was no joke when it came to the guitar sounds on this record!”

Well, maybe one tiny joke. The hot pink Ibanez guitar the guitarist has been seen holding in various photoshoots, videos and appearances was more of an accidental inclusion to his live arsenal. It’s a throwback to the guitarist’s 80s shredder heroes - of which you’ll hear plenty about in the album choices listed below…

“I’ve had that guitar since 2013. I bought it as a joke, to be honest, as more of a bus guitar. Roy [Mayorga, drummer] and myself went to Guitar Center right before the first show of the last album cycle. He needed drum stuff and I was after a cheap guitar that I didn’t need to care about getting lost, broken or stolen!

“I really didn’t find anything, so we were walking out when I spotted it tucked behind the counter. I asked why, and they’d marked it down to basically nothing - they were losing money on it because nobody wanted to buy it. Immediately, I asked for a case to take it home; I didn’t even try it.

“I brought it back to the venue, of course everyone gave me shit about it,” grins the axeman. “It somehow became a bet, with money involved, that I wouldn’t use it live. And I’ve won a lot of these bets over the years… so of course I’m gonna take the money. Play that guitar and get $300? Sure!

“But none of us knew how the lighting would hit it… the thing just glows. As the tour came to an end, I decided to polka dot it, and now it’s all people want to see, haha! For our last few video shoots, I brought four guitars along, and the directors would always insist on the pink one.”

Here, the Stone Sour guitarist picks the 10 albums that changed his life…

Hydrograd is out on 30 June via Roadrunner Records.