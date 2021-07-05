Exclusive guitar playthrough: Josh Rand on The L.I.F.E Project's A World On Fire

The L.I.F.E Project sees a meeting of musical minds between Stone Sour's Josh Rand and Paralandra singer / guitarist Casandra Carson, with their self-titled E.P out 9 July.

(Image credit: Trav McAvaddy)

The dynamic of Josh's old school metal riff dynamics with Carson's powerful vocals make this a strong start for the new project and E.P closer A World On Fire is a highlight.

Ibanez and Hughes & Kettner endorsee Josh also plays drums, bass and keyboards on the EP has filmed a guitar playthrough for the track for us here to offer up-close insight on his playing.

For more info on the L.I.F.E Project and to order the EP visit thelifeprojectband.com