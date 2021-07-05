More

Exclusive guitar playthrough: Josh Rand on The L.I.F.E Project's A World On Fire

By

The Stone Sour guitarist is branching out with vocalist Casandra Carson in the new project

The L.I.F.E Project sees a meeting of musical minds between Stone Sour's Josh Rand and Paralandra singer / guitarist Casandra Carson, with their self-titled E.P out 9 July.

The L.I.F.E Project

(Image credit: Trav McAvaddy)

The dynamic of Josh's old school metal riff dynamics with Carson's powerful vocals make this a strong start for the new project and E.P closer A World On Fire is a highlight. 

Ibanez and Hughes & Kettner endorsee Josh also plays drums, bass and keyboards on the EP has filmed a guitar playthrough for the track for us here to offer up-close insight on his playing.  

For more info on the L.I.F.E Project and to order the EP visit thelifeprojectband.com

Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before that I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. 