John Mayer airs some Roxy (Pink) music with three Sob Rock songs live on TV

With listeners still digging into John Mayer's new album Sob Rock and all its 80s production detail, the musician and his band have been airing some more of it live – namely three songs across The Today Show, plus The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

New Light (above) is actually relatively old for a new album track - it was released as a single in 2018 – but Mayer and the band ace it. Unsurprisingly.

In the lineup we spy Sean Hurley on bass, with Isaiah Sharkey and David Ryan Harris on guitar. Mayer himself had a backline of Fender Super Reverb, a Dumble and a Two-Rock guitar amps behind him and his new Roxy Pink PRS Silver Sky.

He's in a melancholic troubadour Mayer mode with a Martin acoustic guitar on the second performance of genuine newie Shouldn't Matter But It Does. Anyone else notice how the keyboard coda in the outro nods to Mister Mister's Broken Wings?

And of course there's the Toto vibes of Last Train Home above – see how the pink building background complements his PRS. Mayer really is meticulous across the board!