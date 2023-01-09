John Lydon and Public Image Ltd are competing to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest

By Rob Laing
published

The song Hawaii is a 'love letter' to Lydon's wife Nora

John Lydon
(Image credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Public Image Ltd. have announced they are competing to represent Ireland in the 2023 Eurovision song contest.

PiL's entry is the previously unheard song Hawaii, a personal tribute from singer John Lydon to his wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s.

“It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” says Lydon. “It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

The competition to choose Ireland's song to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest will take place from 9:30pm GMT (4:30p ET/1:30p PT) on Friday, 3 February, 2023 on Ireland’s The Late Late Show.

This year's Eurovision contest will take place in Liverpool between 9-13 May. 

More info at eurovision.tv (opens in new tab)

Interview: The Gospel According To John Lydon

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 