John Lydon and Public Image Ltd are competing to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest

Public Image Ltd. have announced they are competing to represent Ireland in the 2023 Eurovision song contest.

PiL's entry is the previously unheard song Hawaii, a personal tribute from singer John Lydon to his wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s.

“It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” says Lydon. “It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

The competition to choose Ireland's song to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest will take place from 9:30pm GMT (4:30p ET/1:30p PT) on Friday, 3 February, 2023 on Ireland’s The Late Late Show.

This year's Eurovision contest will take place in Liverpool between 9-13 May.

More info at eurovision.tv (opens in new tab)