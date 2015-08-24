The Gospel According To John Lydon

“I always forget about this bit. You go to all the effort of making a record and then you have to go and talk about it. It’s alright though, I like talking.”

Yes, John Lydon certainly likes talking, and with good reason – he has plenty to say. MusicRadar speaks with the punk icon on the eve of the release of What The World Needs Now…, the second album from PiL since the band's 2009 reformation. It's also the second PiL record that was entirely self-funded by the band themselves – they famously received a cash injection for the recording of 2012's This Is PiL from Lydon's appearance in Country Life butter TV ads.

Given the chop-and-change nature of the band's line-up since Lydon left all things Johnny Rotten behind in 1978, it is perhaps a little surprising that the band has made it through several world tours and two records since reuniting (although today's PiL sees Lydon as the only original member).

“We put out This Is PiL and then we toured so extensively that we were gagging at the bit to raise enough money to get back into the studio so that’s what we did,” says Lydon of the band's resurgence.

He may have a new record (set for release on 4 September) to promote but during our chat Lydon has plenty more to talk about, as he shoots on everything from the uniforms of modern punks to being musically raped by producers. A few minutes into our conversation we realise that this isn't any old interview, this ladies and gentlemen, is the music industry gospel according to John Lydon.