JHS Pedals' Josh Scott will teach you how to build effects in a new series

By Rob Laing
published

Starting with a Fuzz Face

Josh Scott
It's a testament to JHS Pedals founder Josh Scott that he's keen to pay it forward to the next generation of effects builders. How better to start than to talk budding pedal designers through a StewMac Fuzz Face kit build and share his insider knowledge and tips.

It's all part of a new format for the ever-expanding JHS Pedals YouTube channel called Short Circuit. It's all about DIY projects and circuit work with an overhead camera showing you exactly what Josh is doing. It's a great idea and very well executed, and this classic fuzz pedal circuit is a good way to kick things off. 

We wonder if it might inspire some people who have been hesitant about where to start with this kind of thing. And even if you're not into building your own pedals, this series can teach us all a lot about how our effects tick.

Get those soldering irons ready! 

