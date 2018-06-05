Jazzmaster meets Telecaster in Fender's bonkers Jazz-Tele hybrid

Remember the Strat-Tele Hybrid, Fender’s first Parallel Universe model? Well, The Big F has now outdone itself with the release of the rather more unusual Jazz-Tele.

Flipping the Offset Telecaster concept on its head, the Jazz-Tele pairs American Vintage ’65 Jazzmaster single coil pickups and a floating vibrato with a Tele Deluxe visual vibe.

Read more: Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster

The guitar’s ash body is topped with a nitrocellulose lacquer in 2-Color Sunburst and Surf Green finishes, and paired with a mid-’60s C-shaped maple neck with 9.5”-radius rosewood fretboard.

Jazzmaster fans will be pleased to note the appearance of an American Professional bridge, which features Mustang saddles to avoid any string-popping incidents, plus the ‘floral’ Fender logo on the headstock.

The 2018 Limited Edition Jazz-Tele is available now for $1,999/£1,609, including hardshell case. Head over to Fender for more.

For more details on the rest of the Parallel Universe range, check out our article on the full launch.