Fender has unveiled a new humbucker-equipped Limited Edition Offset Telecaster and we want it

But it’s only available from Make’n Music for now

Last seen as part of Fender’s Magnificent Seven back in 2016, the Offset Telecaster's mash-up of Telecaster and Jazzmaster stylings has plenty of fans, including us - and now there’s a new limited-edition incarnation on the way, with a humbucker in the neck.

The Limited-Edition Offset Telecaster FSR’s headline-grabber is the wide range-style Shawbucker in the neck position, which is paired with a Custom Shop Broadcaster bridge pickup.

Squeezing every ounce of tone from the setup is an S1 switch in the master tone control, which splits the neck pickup, while a dual 500k/250k master volume maintains high-end at lower volumes.

Elsewhere, the neck packs a deep C profile with 9.5” radius, while the American Vintage Telecaster bridge features three compensated American Professional brass saddles.

There’s one small snag, mind you: only 50 of these will be made, and they’ll only be available from US retailer Make’n Music (which, as a point of interest, was the first retailer to order ‘Telemaster-style’ guitars).

$1,599 secures you one of these beauties in a choice of Ocean Turquoise or Butterscotch Blonde finishes - and maybe if we shout loud enough, Fender will make more of them available worldwide. Hey, Fender? Fender!

