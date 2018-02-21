Fender has unveiled a new humbucker-equipped Limited Edition Offset Telecaster and we want it

Last seen as part of Fender’s Magnificent Seven back in 2016, the Offset Telecaster's mash-up of Telecaster and Jazzmaster stylings has plenty of fans, including us - and now there’s a new limited-edition incarnation on the way, with a humbucker in the neck.

The Limited-Edition Offset Telecaster FSR’s headline-grabber is the wide range-style Shawbucker in the neck position, which is paired with a Custom Shop Broadcaster bridge pickup.

Squeezing every ounce of tone from the setup is an S1 switch in the master tone control, which splits the neck pickup, while a dual 500k/250k master volume maintains high-end at lower volumes.

Elsewhere, the neck packs a deep C profile with 9.5” radius, while the American Vintage Telecaster bridge features three compensated American Professional brass saddles.

There’s one small snag, mind you: only 50 of these will be made, and they’ll only be available from US retailer Make’n Music (which, as a point of interest, was the first retailer to order ‘Telemaster-style’ guitars).

$1,599 secures you one of these beauties in a choice of Ocean Turquoise or Butterscotch Blonde finishes - and maybe if we shout loud enough, Fender will make more of them available worldwide. Hey, Fender? Fender!