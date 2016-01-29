NAMM 2016: Fender unveils 'Magnificent Seven' Limited Edition guitars
Introduction
NAMM 2016: Fender has lifted the lid on its 2016 Magnificent Seven range, a limited edition series of modded classics, including a Bigsby-equipped Jazzmaster, a lightweight Ash Tele and a PJ Bass.
We took a sneaky look at these guitars in our Fender 2016 NAMM stand gallery, but now we can give you the full specs and rundown of the new models.
The range is completed by the American Elite Stratocaster, Telecaster with Figured Neck, Telecaster with Painted Headcap and the American Standard Offset Telecaster. The new instruments will be released throughout the year between March and October.
Browse the gallery for more information on each of the seven models...
Limited Edition American Elite Stratocaster
PRESS RELEASE: Externally the Limited Edition American Elite Stratocaster 2-Color Sunburst has Fender’s timeless style, but under the hood it’s an entirely new breed of guitar designed for 21st-century players who constantly push the envelope.
With over a dozen new innovations, each guitar is a true performer with eye-catching style, exceptional feel and versatile sound from the very first moment you plug it in and play.
The latest version of our high performance series, this limited edition sports an astounding flame maple top, highly figured maple neck, aged white pearl pickguard and special 2- Color Sunburst finish. Includes a “Limited Edition” neck plate.
Limited Edition American Standard Telecaster w/ Figured Neck
PRESS RELEASE: As simply elegant as ever, the Limited Edition American Standard Telecaster Figured Neck is an enduringly classic design for the guitarist who appreciates and aspires to the beautifully bright, clear tone and style of the Fender guitar that started it all.
From garages to nightclubs to stadiums worldwide, this is the real thing—a timeless Telecaster that rings more fully and brilliantly than ever. As an elegant touch, a gorgeous figured maple neck with rosewood fingerboard graces this timeless instrument. Includes a “Special Edition” ingot inlaid in the rear of the headstock.
Limited Edition American Standard Telecaster with Painted Headcap
PRESS RELEASE: Inspired by the “custom color” instruments of yore, the Limited Edition American Standard Telecaster Matching Headstock sports sophisticated aesthetics for the ages.
As simply elegant as ever, the American Standard Telecaster is an enduring design classic for the guitarist who appreciates and aspires to the beautifully bright, clear tone and style of the Fender guitar that started it all.
Featuring a pair of American Vintage ’58 pickups for authentic vintage-style tone, this Telecaster rings more fully and brilliantly than ever. Includes a “Limited Edition” neck plate.
Limited Edition American Standard PJ Bass
PRESS RELEASE: It’s one of the most common modification requests we get for Precision basses—the remarkable tonal versatility of an added Jazz Bass bridge pickup.
The Limited Edition American Standard PJ Bass is a great American Standard Precision Bass—the rock-solid stalwart of the bass world—with the extra functionality of a singing, snarling Jazz Bass bridge pickup and a thinner Jazz Bass neck for faster action.
Limited Edition American Standard Offset Telecaster
PRESS RELEASE: Originally conceived in the Custom Shop, the Limited Edition American Standard Offset Telecaster is an incredibly distinctive hybrid of a Telecaster and Jazzmaster.
A novel concept and a truly original and collectable instrument never before seen in the Fender lineup, it features a highly distinctive offset body, with the singing voice of a Custom Shop Twisted single-coil neck pickup and a vintage-style Custom Shop single-coil Telecaster pickup.
Limited Edition Select Lite Ash Telecaster
PRESS RELEASE: Designed from the get-go for comfort and playability, as well as stunning style, the limited Edition Fender Select Lite Ash Telecaster is a blinged out version of the classic design.
Featuring a hand-selected lightweight ash body, each instrument weighs 7 lbs. or less, making it ideal for long playing sessions.
All-gold hardware, a tortoiseshell pickguard and White Blonde lacquer finish make this Telecaster a treat for the eyes as well as the ears. Includes a “Special Edition” ingot inlaid in the rear of the headstock.
Limited Edition American Special Jazzmaster with Bigsby Vibrato
PRESS RELEASE: With its stripped-down control scheme the stylish Limited Edition American Special Jazzmaster Bigsby is ready to rock.
In an uncharacteristic touch, the Bigsby-licensed B50 vibrato tailpiece replaces the standard Jazzmaster bridge, adding expressive shimmer to your playing. The comfortable modern 9.5” fingerboard radius is ideal for any playing style while the Pure Vintage ’65 Jazzmaster pickups retain the clear tones and edgy snarl of their inspiration.
White witch hat knobs, modern tuning machines and a black/white/black pickguard complete the ensemble for classic Fender style. Includes a “Limited Edition” neck plate.