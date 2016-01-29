NAMM 2016: Fender unveils 'Magnificent Seven' Limited Edition guitars

NAMM 2016: Fender has lifted the lid on its 2016 Magnificent Seven range, a limited edition series of modded classics, including a Bigsby-equipped Jazzmaster, a lightweight Ash Tele and a PJ Bass.

We took a sneaky look at these guitars in our Fender 2016 NAMM stand gallery, but now we can give you the full specs and rundown of the new models.

The range is completed by the American Elite Stratocaster, Telecaster with Figured Neck, Telecaster with Painted Headcap and the American Standard Offset Telecaster. The new instruments will be released throughout the year between March and October.

Browse the gallery for more information on each of the seven models...