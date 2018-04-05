More

Strat-Tele Hybrid kicks off Fender’s Parallel Universe guitar collection

By (, )

Limited-edition model features Tele body with Strat pickups and contouring

Back at NAMM, Fender announced nine new limited-edition Parallel Universe models, which will launch throughout 2018, and the Strat-Tele Hybrid is the first to land.

Doing exactly what it says on the tin, the Strat-Tele Hybrid pairs a traditional ash Tele body outline with Strat contouring and a Synchronized vibrato.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Three Custom Shop '69 Aged Strat pickups are onboard, as is an American Professional deep C neck profile with 9.5” radius fingerboard and maple fingerboard, and a Two-Colour Sunburst lacquer finish.

Take a look at the video below where Ryan Adams guitarist Todd Wisenbaker puts the intriguing guitar through its paces.

The Strat-Tele Hybrid is available now for $1,999/£1,609 - head over to Fender for more info.

Check out Fender’s other Parallel Universe offerings in our original coverage from NAMM.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info