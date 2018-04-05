Strat-Tele Hybrid kicks off Fender’s Parallel Universe guitar collection

Back at NAMM, Fender announced nine new limited-edition Parallel Universe models, which will launch throughout 2018, and the Strat-Tele Hybrid is the first to land.

Doing exactly what it says on the tin, the Strat-Tele Hybrid pairs a traditional ash Tele body outline with Strat contouring and a Synchronized vibrato.

Three Custom Shop '69 Aged Strat pickups are onboard, as is an American Professional deep C neck profile with 9.5” radius fingerboard and maple fingerboard, and a Two-Colour Sunburst lacquer finish.

Take a look at the video below where Ryan Adams guitarist Todd Wisenbaker puts the intriguing guitar through its paces.

The Strat-Tele Hybrid is available now for $1,999/£1,609 - head over to Fender for more info.

