Jared James Nichols confirms rig tour and tone tips lesson for our Virtual Guitar Show next week

Jared James Nichols is one of the hardest working young blues players around right now and he knows good tone too; we learn something every time we speak to him. And with his Blackstar and Epiphone signature amp and guitar, he's delivering blues power aplenty.

For our Virtual Guitar Show on 25 and 26 September he'll be running through his P-90-loaded Epiphone Old Glory and Blackstar JJN including some additional highly desirable gear; a Klon Centaur overdrive pedal and a vintage 1953 Gibson Les Paul.

In addition he'll be offering some valuable tone tips all guitar players can benefit from.

Don't miss the Virtual Guitar Show on 25 and 26 September here on MusicRadar. And in the meantime, check out the guitar Jared's Old Glory Epiphone is based on that he showed us a few years ago…