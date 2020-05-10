Blackstar unleashes "Bluespower" with its Jared James Nichols signature JJN-20R combo amp

Blackstar has released a signature combo guitar amp for blues rocker Jared James Nichols in response to the success of last year's JJN-20RH MkII head and JJN-212VOC MkII cab.

“Blackstar amps define my tone," says Jared, who has now been using Blackstar for nine years. "It really is the sound in my head. It’s simple; Blackstar inspires me to play at my best. I’m absolutely honoured to now be a signature artist.

"I have toured around the world, always with a Blackstar amp behind me. I am so thrilled to be able to share my bluespower tones with the world through my own signature amp.”

A pair of classic EL84 valves pulses at the heart of the power section of this amp with clean and Bluespower footswitchable voices on offer (footswitch included) plus the option to reduce power down to 2-watts for home and lower level recording.

The green tolex / tan basketweave combo also features USB audio and XLR DI out, studio quality reverb and a Celestion G12T-75.

The Blackstar JJN-20R Jared James Nichols Signature Combo Amplifier is priced at £699.

For more on Blackstar head over to blackstaramps.com