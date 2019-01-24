NAMM 2019: Blackstar unveils JJN-20R Jared James Nichols signature head and cab

NAMM 2019: Blackstar Amps has teamed up with US bluesman Jared James Nichols on a new signature head and cab, dubbed the JJN-20R.

The two-channel amp is flavoured by a combination of two EL84 valves in the power stage and an ECC83 in the preamp. There are clean and overdrive channels, with a footswitchable 'BLUESPOWER' voicing (a reference to Nichols' self-ascribed tagline). In addition, there are some studio/practice friendly features, including built-in reverb, plus the option to reduce the power to 2-watts, not to mention USB audio and XLR DI outs.

There's also an accompanying 2x12 vertical cab, the JJN-212VOC MkII, which has been matched to the head and comes in a complementary Racing Green tolex, featuring two Celestion speakers, a V-Type and G12T-75. There's also an easily detachable panel at the rear of the cab to allow players the option of closed-back and 'semi-open back' tones.

The signature head and cab are offered as a limited edition and by the look of it should tread a similarly fine line between vintage rawness and modern power as the man himself.

