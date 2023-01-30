Jane's Addiction call in Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro dep for 2023 tour

A post shared by Jane’s Addiction (@janesaddiction) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

jane's Addiction have confirmed that Josh Klinghoffer, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist and now alt-rock gun-for-hire, will step into the fray as cover for Dave Navarro on the band's upcoming tour.

Navarro, previously absent from a string of Jane's Addiction gigs last year, is still recovering from the after-effects of Covid, and Klinghoffer is the latest dep off the rank, following Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen's 2022 stint.

Posting on social media, Jane's Addiction confirmed "As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us when he feels healthy and ready."

Klinghoffer performing with Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings, October 2022 (Image credit: Jeff Kravitz / Getty)

"For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon.

"We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd odd years. You know, we're going to keep throwing down for you."

Klinghoffer will take up JA duties in March, taking in a string of US dates as well as three South American Lollapalooza gigs in South America, after recently hitting the road with fellow alt-rock royalty Pearl jam (below), as well as Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings.