Jam Pedals joins the Tubedreamer and Lucydreamer in pedalboard matrimony for the Double Dreamer dual overdrive

JAM Pedals has unveiled the Double Dreamer, a dual overdrive pedal that combines two of the boutique effects pedal company's favourite stompboxes for one versatile gain machine.

The pedal houses the valve-like responsiveness of the Lucydreamer dry/wet overdrive with the Ibanez modded TS808 Tube Screamer vibe of the Tubedreamer in one enclosure.

There are three footswitches, one for either side of the pedal plus a high-gain stage footswitch for, well, for high gain. Either side of the pedal can be used independently or both at once. A three-way toggle switch assigns the high-gain function to the Tubedreamer, Lucydreamer or both.

The left side of the Double Dreamer is the preserve of the Tubedreamer, with level, gain and tone controls, a setup mirrored on the Lucydreamer side but with an added mix control to dial in how much wet (overdriven) tone and how much dry signal you want in the mix.

These two overdrive voices combined, plus the added high-gain switch, promise to make the Double Dreamer a hugely versatile drive pedal.

According to JAM Pedals, the Double Dreamer has already made it onto the pedalboards of Alex Skolnik, Dweezil Zappa and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Those looking for a nice, wide range of overdrive may well follow suit.

The Double Dreamer retails for €269 (£239, $295 approx).

See JAM Pedals for more details.