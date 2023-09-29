Jack White’s Third Man Hardware and CopperSound team up for a special anniversary edition of the Triplegraph Digital Octave pedal

It has been three years since the launch of the Triplegraph Digital Octave pedal and to mark the occasion Jack White’s Third Man Hardware and CopperSound have given it a limited-edition makeover.

They are only making 300 of these units. The vast majority will be exclusive to internet gear retail giant Reverb, with a few units sent to select brick-and-mortar guitar stores.

Each pedal comes with a certificate of authenticity, signed by Jack White himself, and also with the potential to revolutionise your tone – or rather to introduce a little anarchy.

The Triplegraph is a pedal with obvious appeal to Jack White super fans, but it’s really for anyone who wants to send their electric guitar signal through the looking glass of octave-shifting weirdness.

The pedal itself looks as though it was knocked together in Nikola Tesla’s workshop – well, you put telegraph keys on top of the enclosure and you tend to get that vibe. There’s an old-world mid-period Industrial Revolution vibe to this, even if the technology that is making things happen belongs to the present day.

(Image credit: Reverb)

The Triplegraph allows you to send your sound an octave up or an octave down. The digital processing power under the hood promises close-to-zero latency. All of these octave effects can be operated in momentary or latching modes via a switch on the front.

That middle pedal is interesting. Via a button on the back you can set the middle telegraph-style footswitch to toggle an effects loop on and off or, more dramatically, use it as a momentary kill-switch – guitar players who also excelled in their jazz and tap dance classes will really get some joy with that.

If you get lost at any moment, the big yellow arrows let you know which footswitch is controlling which octave effect.

The Third Man Hardware x CopperSound Three Year Anniversary Triplegraph Digital Octave pedal is available now, priced £386/$449. See Reverb for more details and pics.

And you can watch Jack White discuss the pedal’s design in the video above. Three years since the last one? They’ve gone in a flash. Those original units were finished in a signature Third Man Hardware yellow.

This limited edition Reverb almost-exclusive collaboration with Third Man Hardware (this time with MXR) follows the December 2022 release of the Double Down, a compact pedal that features two Micro Amp circuits. The regular edition was black text on an all-yellow enclosure.