Jack White and CopperSound Pedals' Third Man Triplegraph Digital Octave is a retro-futurist's dream

It looks great and it sounds pretty special too; Jack White's collaboration with CopperSound Pedals is making its play for octave stompbox of 2020 following the recent announcement of the Boss OC-5.

Jack White is an undeniable fan of pitch-shifting so it's not a surprise he took an active interest in CopperSound's developments and the two parties worked for four years on it.

The resulting Third Man Triplegraph is a retro-futurist's dream effects pedal with three Morse-code-style telegraph keys and an integrated auxiliary loop.

(Image credit: CopperSound Pedals)

The Triplegraph is loaded with a DSP Blackfin Processor. The left key triggers an octave down, the right key controls octave up with the middle key serving as an auxiliary loop or kill switch when the pedal is in Kill Mode.

In Auxiliary mode, users can connect pedals in parallel with the octaves via the send/return jacks, and then trigger them in momentary bursts.

The high and low octaves can also be triggered in parallel with the dry signal when the octave keys are pressed independently.

The octaves can be triggered in latching or momentary modes using the Loctave toggle switches located in between each key and as you can see in the videos above, it seems to work smoothly without any noticeable latency.

The Triplegraph is available in regular matte black ($399) or limited edition yellow finish options.

The $449 yellow version is a run of 100 with custom steel machined serial badge plate, Certificate of Authenticity signed by White, custom-designed book and special-edition box.

Both iterations come with a 130+ page book documenting the origin story of the pedal.

For more information, head over to coppersound.com