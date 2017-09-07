iZotope wants to change the way your record your songs with the wireless Spire Studio

iZotope is seeking to remove the technological barriers between having a having a song idea and capturing it with Spire Studio, a new wireless hardware product that integrates with its Spire multitrack recording app.

Designed as an alternative to traditional recording setups, this portable device has a built-in microphone and runs on a rechargable battery that’s said to last for over four hours (a power supply also comes in the box). It offers six hours of recording memory and operates at 24-bit/48kHz. Two XLR/combo jacks enable you to plug in external mics and other instruments, and there are also two stereo mini-jack headphone outputs.

The hardware features iZotope’s “intelligent audio processing” and offers mic preamps from Grace Design. There’s a touch-sensitive LED display for adjusting the headphone volume and selecting/muting tracks.

When you want to go deeper, you can integrate Spire Studio with the Spire app using the built-in Wi-Fi. As well as being able to record, mix and share your songs, you can also collaborate with friends and export stems for importing into your main DAW.

“The product journey started on a personal note - playing music with my wife. We decided we wanted to make a recording but all of the technology got in the way,” explains iZotope co-founder and CEO, Mark Ethier. “What should have been a fun, creative moment turned into a headache, and in the end, we left for dinner without capturing a single note. Spire Studio was designed from the ground up to solve this problem. At iZotope, we’re using the latest technology to make high quality recording easy and inspirational with the goal to help musicians focus on their creative vision and not the technical aspects behind it.”

The key to a product like this is workflow: if iZotope really has simplified the recording process, it could be onto a winner. It’s compatible with the iPhone 6 and later and iOS 10 and later. Spire Studio will retail for $349 and be available exclusively in the US inititally, but will be rolled out to other territories in due course.

iZotope Spire Studio specs