These are the 7 price-dropped iZotope plugins we're buying this Cyber Monday

If you hadn't heard, it's Cyber Monday today, the last hurrah of an exciting Black Friday weekend that's been packed with deals and discounts the likes of which we've never seen before.

For those of us who like to make music, it's the perfect time to pick up a digital wheelbarrow's worth of software for a heavily discounted price, thanks to the mind-blowing Cyber Monday plugin deals we're seeing pop up across the internet.

If you're looking for deals, Plugin Boutique is the place to be, as they've put together top-notch deals (opens in new tab) across a variety of plugins from a who's-who of software developers, including FabFilter, Eventide, Soundtoys, Arturia, CableGuys, SSL and more.

What's really caught our eye, though, is the retailer's iZotope sale (opens in new tab), which features discounts of up to 75% on some of the manufacturer's most popular plugins, including VocalSynth 2, Stutter Edit 2, Nectar 3 Plus, Stratus 3D, Neoverb and Ozone 10 Elements and Neutron 4 Elements.

1. iZotope VocalSynth 2 (was $255, now $62)

iZotope 2 VocalSynth 2 (was $255, now $62)

One of the most unique plugins developed by iZotope, VocalSynth is a one-stop shop for futuristic vocal sounds. Precisely manipulate the sound of your vocals, using scientific modelling of the human vocal tract to adjust characteristics like vowel shapes, formants and nasality, or utilize VocalSynth's custom drag-and-drop vocal effects chain to deploy seven experimental effects: Shred, Ring Mod, Chorus, Distort, Filter, Transform, and Delay.



2. iZotope Nectar 3 Plus (was $319, now $80)

iZotope Nectar 3 Plus (was $319, now $80)

Perhaps the most elusive goal for any producer is the quest to mix the perfect vocal. That's why it's probably sensible to work with software specifically designed for vocal mixing, like Nectar 3 Plus. A complete vocal chain in one plugin, Nectar 3 is one of the most powerful plugins for vocal production, polish, and mixing, taking on tasks like dynamics processing, EQ cuts, and de-essing with ease thanks to intelligent, AI-powered mix analysis.

3. iZotope Stutter Edit 2 (was $255, now $62)

iZotope Stutter Edit 2 (was $255, now $62)

This powerful multi-effects workstation allows you to generate instant rhythmic patterns from any audio signal, creating glitched-out, stutter-laden effects that are perfect for EDM, IDM and everything in between. Slice and dice samples, tracks and mixes into exciting transitions, club-ready drops and experimental soundscapes that'll inject some serious adrenaline into your next track.

4. iZotope Neoverb 4 (was $99, now $25)

iZotope Neoverb 4: was $99, now $25

Neoverb uses iZotope's AI Assistant technology to help you create stunning reverbs for any instrument. Employing Exponential Audio’s reverb engines for added realism, iZotope's intuitive interface makes coming up with bespoke reverbs that won't muddy your mix quick and easy. Choose from heaps of varied presets to add lush, shimmering and expansive sounds. With 75% off, there's never been a better time to enjoy one of the most creative reverbs in the game.

5. iZotope Neutron 4 Elements (was $399, now $199)

iZotope Neutron 4 Elements: was $166, now $42

What Ozone does for mastering, Neutron does for mixing. The plugin's AI Assistant will suggest all sorts of tweaks that will transform lifeless, dull mixes into exciting pieces of music in no time. Add punch, increase width and even match your material to professionally mixed reference tracks. Elements is the cheapest, most accessible version of Neutron 4, but still contains everything you need to get started on professional-sounding mixes.

6. iZotope Ozone 10 Advanced (was $499, now $299)

iZotope Ozone 10 Advanced: was $499, now $299 (plus Standard and crossgrade deals)

Taking your mixes to a professionally-mastered level used to mean getting the experts in. These days, all you need is Ozone 10. With features like the Master Assistant and the Stabilizer and Impact Modules, you can instantly add punch, loudness and clarity to your tracks using industry-leading AI technology. Plugin Boutique's deals cover both the Standard (20% off) and Advanced editions (40% off) plus crossgrade options from any iZotope purchase (up to 70% off).

7. iZotope Music Production Suite 5 Universal Edition ( (opens in new tab) was $999, now $499)

iZotope Music Production Suite 5 Universal Edition: was $999, now $499 (plus crossgrade deals)

Want the best of iZotope and a lot more in one bundle? Music Production Suite 5 includes Ozone 10 Advanced, RX 10 Standard and Neutron 4. Add Stratus 3D and Symphony 3D by Exponential Audio, and six effects from Brainworx and this has to be one of the finest music production software bundles going. And with 50% off at Plugin Boutique's pre Cyber Monday sale, you couldn't really ask for more, for less.

