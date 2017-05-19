It’s morphin’ time as Klevgrand releases Syndt

Klevgrand has released Syndt, a polyphonic synth that promises lots of possibilities.

The oscillator waveform can be morphed between pure sine and pure square, with support for altering of the pulse width. Two LFOs can be used to modulate the shape and pulse width, and there are low- and high-pass filters. Effects include stereo chorus and a ping-pong stereo delay.

As usual with Klevgrand’s synths and effects, this one runs on PC and Mac (VST/AU) and iOS. The prices are $20 and £4.99/$4.99 respectively, with the iOS version being available on the Apple App Store.

