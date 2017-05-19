It’s morphin’ time as Klevgrand releases Syndt

Klevgrand has released Syndt, a polyphonic synth that promises lots of possibilities.
The oscillator waveform can be morphed between pure sine and pure square, with support for altering of the pulse width. Two LFOs can be used to modulate the shape and pulse width, and there are low- and high-pass filters. Effects include stereo chorus and a ping-pong stereo delay.
As usual with Klevgrand’s synths and effects, this one runs on PC and Mac (VST/AU) and iOS. The prices are $20 and £4.99/$4.99 respectively, with the iOS version being available on the Apple App Store.
Klevgrand Syndt features
- 70+ professionally made presets
- XY pad based oscillator and LFO (PWM on the X axis and morphs between sine and square on the Y axis)
- Independent mini-LFO (sine only) for each axis of the oscillator XY-pad
- LP / HP filter with resonance
- LP Filter can be velocity sensitive
- LP Filter has an optional attack time LFO can affect LP filter, HP filter, gain level and pitch
- LFO has an optional attack time
- LFO can be synchronized with an AUv3 host (AUv3 mode only!)
- Ping pong delay
- Stereo Chorus
- Three-band EQ
- Legato mode with glide speed parameter
- Pitch bend range