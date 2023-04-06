Issue 395 of Future Music is out now

In 2023 the hardware synth market is arguably more diverse and accessible than ever before. This issue, we’re putting the best of the best head-to-head as 10 flagship polysynths fight it out in our massive shootout.

We rate hardware instruments from Moog, Novation, Sequential, UDO and more, in order to crown 2023’s top polysynth.

Interviews

Surgeon – UK techno icon Anthony Child tells us how he translated his live setup into new studio album Crash Recoil

Channel Tres – The LA-based musician on creating his distinctive blend of deep house and hip-hop

Lucinda Chua – The FKA Twigs and Stars of the Lid collaborator on creating her deeply personal debut album

Classic Album – DJ Sprinkles on creating the subversive club classic Midtown 120 Blues

Technique

The Great Polysynth Shootout – It’s Moog v Novation v Sequential and more… 10 flagship polys go head-to-head in our massive group test

Producer’s Guide – Exploring the latest features of Arturia Pigments

Modern drum effect treatments – Compression, EQ, spatial effects and more

Knowledge – What you need to know about auxiliary effects

Reviews

Sequential Trigon-6

Apple Mac mini M2

Noise Engineering Quantus Trajecta

Audient EVO SP8

Donner DMK-25 Pro

Elektron Digitakt 1.5

Longterm test: Torso T-1

& more

Samples

Classic Synth FX – From ramps, downers and impacts to atonal stabs and rhythmic flutters, we’ve all your synthesised ‘ear candy’ moments covered.

Dub Chords – Spaced-out synth stabs, guitar chords and pulsing organs to help you tap into your inner King Tubby or Basic Channel.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!