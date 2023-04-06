Issue 395 of Future Music is out now

In 2023 the hardware synth market is arguably more diverse and accessible than ever before. This issue, we’re putting the best of the best head-to-head as 10 flagship polysynths fight it out in our massive shootout.
We rate hardware instruments from Moog, Novation, Sequential, UDO and more, in order to crown 2023’s top polysynth.
All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our download page!
Buy this issue now via:
Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch) (opens in new tab)
Pocket Mags (iPhone/iPad/Android/PC/Mac) (opens in new tab)
In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us (opens in new tab)!
All print and digital copies include access to 18GB+ of exclusive samples and more!
Subscribe now and save up to 51% (opens in new tab)
Interviews
Surgeon – UK techno icon Anthony Child tells us how he translated his live setup into new studio album Crash Recoil
Channel Tres – The LA-based musician on creating his distinctive blend of deep house and hip-hop
Lucinda Chua – The FKA Twigs and Stars of the Lid collaborator on creating her deeply personal debut album
Classic Album – DJ Sprinkles on creating the subversive club classic Midtown 120 Blues
Technique
The Great Polysynth Shootout – It’s Moog v Novation v Sequential and more… 10 flagship polys go head-to-head in our massive group test
Producer’s Guide – Exploring the latest features of Arturia Pigments
Modern drum effect treatments – Compression, EQ, spatial effects and more
Knowledge – What you need to know about auxiliary effects
Reviews
Sequential Trigon-6
Apple Mac mini M2
Noise Engineering Quantus Trajecta
Audient EVO SP8
Donner DMK-25 Pro
Elektron Digitakt 1.5
Longterm test: Torso T-1
& more
Samples
Classic Synth FX – From ramps, downers and impacts to atonal stabs and rhythmic flutters, we’ve all your synthesised ‘ear candy’ moments covered.
Dub Chords – Spaced-out synth stabs, guitar chords and pulsing organs to help you tap into your inner King Tubby or Basic Channel.
Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!