Issue 393 of Future Music is out now

Between the generous preset libraries that come with most modern plugins and the abundance of sounds instantly available through services like Splice and Loopcloud, it’s entirely possible to make electronic music without any knowledge of how to program a synth patch.

There’s nothing necessarily wrong with working that way. Still, there are numerous benefits to understanding exactly how your favourite synths work and the fundamentals of how classic sounds come together.

That’s what this issue is all about – whether as a first time guide or a refresher, we’re delving into the principles behind a host of well known, staple sounds. Get stuck in, and we promise it will be a fast track to speedy creativity.

Interviews

Neil Cowley – The popstar’s pianist turned electronic jazz maestro embarks on an ambient journey on new LP Battery Life

Snow Ghosts – Forged in a Wiltshire castle, Snow Ghosts’ fifth album, The Fell, explores the region’s dark yet beautiful folklore

Lisel – Classical opera singer by day, electronic artist by night, Eliza Bagg is dissolving boundaries

Classic Album – Om Unit on the influential, bass-heavy Threads

Technique

15 synth patches every producer should know – From evolving pads and vintage bass to analogue-style drums and go-to FX. These are the synth patches you should commit to memory

Producer’s Guide – Get up and running with the hybrid beatmaking tools of the new Korg Drumlogue

Masterclass – Everything you need to know about spectral processing

Knowledge – Your need-to-know guide to stereo width

Reviews

Cherry Audio Synth Stack 3

Casper Bastl Softpop SP2

Apogee Boom

Roli Seaboard Rise 2

Elk Live

Neat Worker Bee II

Universal Audio Volt 4

Samples

Dream Pop – Synthwave and shoegaze collide in this pack of dreamy tones inspired by the likes of Beach House and Cocteau Twins.

Micro Tonal –Venture far and wide beyond the confines of Western 12-tone music with this pack of unusual scales, riffs and progressions.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!