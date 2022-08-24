Issue 387 of Future Music is out now

Sampling is a core fundamental of making electronic music in any genre – whether that’s through the use of drum samples for beats, multi-sampled or wavetable synths, weird granular glitches or sliced-up vocal hooks. Having access to a great stock of unique sounds is key for carving out your identity as a producer.

What better way to do that than to build your own library of bespoke sounds by creating your own sample packs? That’s the focus of our latest cover feature – offering up tips to help you record and curate your own sample libraries, with a few essential tips from top producers along the way.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our new download page!

Interviews

Carl Cox – The club veteran reveals all of the gear that refreshed his energy for music making amid the global pandemic

Cosey Fanni Tutti – The Throbbing Gristle legend on channelling Delia Derbyshire for her new soundtrack

Sudan Archives – The rising singer, songwriter, violinist and producer on the multitude of ways she reworked her instrument for her stunning new LP

Classic Album – Max Tundra the influential producer breaks down his bonkers, hyperpop-influencing classic Mastered By Guy at The Exchange

Produce Like… Dr Meaker – Can the Bristol-based drum & bass producer create a track using just a single synth? (Spoiler: yes he can!)

Technique

Create your own sample packs – Capture, process and curate your own bespoke library of sounds

Producer’s Guide – Mix and master better with the suite of tools in iZotope’s ever-growing Neutron

Reviews

Akai MPC Key 61

Moog Mavis

PreSonus Eris E5 BT

Focusrite Vocaster One

Roland Jupiter-4

sE Electronics DynaCaster

Donner DDP-80

Qu-bit Aurora

Teenage Engineering OP-1 vs Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field

& more

Samples

Percussion Grooves – We get funky and bring the grooves with all the tools at our disposal, from analogue drum synths to tambourines and cowbells.

Wave Synthesis – For this pack, we delve into the epic, textural and atmospheric capabilities of wavetable and wavesequencing synthesis.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!