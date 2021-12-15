Issue 378 of Future Music is out now

It’s our annual Gear Of The Year celebration!

In this month’s cover feature we revisit all the great synths, beat-makers, software and studio gear that’s graced our review section over the past twelve months. We’ll crown the best of the best and explore the movers, shakers and trends you need to know about.

Interviews

Nightmares On Wax – George Evelyn talks 30 years of Warp, new album Shout Out! To Freedom and re-evaluating life’s important stuff

The Black Dog – The Sheffield trio on blending photography and techno for their brutalism-inspire new project

Vitalic – The French dance music stalwart on returning to his post-punk roots

Produce Like… Richard Fearless – We take a trip to the Death In Vegas producer’s riverside lair – and a step into his Future Rave Memory

Classic Album – Claude VonStroke talks us through his debut LP Beware of the Bird

Career In Gear – Techno figurehead Alan Fitzpatrick talks us through the tech that’s shaped his sound

Technique

Gear Of The Year 2021 – We crown the year’s best synths, drum machines, studio gear and more

Producer’s Guide – Get more out of Roland’s super-handy TR-6S drum machine

Retrospective – The past, present and future of glitch

Reviews

Waldorf M

Akai MPC Studio

MachineRoom Prodigy Dual VCO

Campfire Audio Honeydew IEM

Fluid Audio Axis 90 Sounds and Samples

Longterm test: Polyend Tracker

& more

