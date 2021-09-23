Issue 375 of Future Music is on sale now

This month’s Sonic Destruction feature is all about creative sound manipulation; inspiring ways in which you can ‘break’ your music for unique results.

From different forms of distortion through to glitch effects, lo-fi production approaches and extreme sound design tips, we’ll show you how doing things just a little bit ‘wrong’ can sometimes be just the thing to help your music stand out from the crowd.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Pocket Mags (iPhone/iPad/Android/PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 18GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

Feed Me – We sit down with Jonathan Gooch to talk live instrumentation, modular experiments and cartoon characters

Liars – The Australian alt-rock icons on how lockdown forced them to get even more experimental for their tenth LP

Jean Michel-Jarre – The electronic music icon talks live performance, virtual reality and spacial audio

The Track: Tutara Peak – The UK Brainfeeder affiliate on creating his ambient sound

Classic Album – J-Walk on the eclectic A Night On The Rocks

Technique

Sonic Destruction – From distortion to glitch to lo-fi techniques – we’ll show you how to creatively ‘break’ your music

Producer’s Guide – Get more out of Akai’s latest MPCs with our quick-fire guide

Retrospective – Exploring the eclectic origins of noise

Reviews

Erica Synths LXR-02

Modal SKULPTsynth SE

Roundup: Best software synths for 2021

1010 Music Bitbox mk2

L-Acoustics L-ISA

Alesis Prestige 88

Reason Studios Reason 12

& more

Samples

’90s Synths – Part 2 – Our comprehensive catalogue of classic synth tones continues as we dive back into the in-your-face sounds of 1990s synthesis.

Cymbals, Hats & Gongs – You can never have too many cymbals samples. Enhance your collection with this varied pack of hits and grooves.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!