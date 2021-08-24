Issue 374 of Future Music is on sale now

Often in FM, we like to go as deep as possible into a subject, exploring the whats, hows and whys and picking a theme apart from start to finish.

That’s not what this issue is all about though. This issue is about Studio Hacks, aka helpful little things – quick tips, ideas and hacks that can help make your music making life better straight away. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite pieces of short, to-the-point advice on matters ranging from sound design to mixing to studio workflow. They might not revolutionise your music making individually, but we hope they’ll have the cumulative effect of making your day-to-day creative process feel instantly improved.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

DJ Seinfeld – The lo-fi house figurehead tells us how he created a more raw and honest sound for new LP, Mirrors

LoneLady – The Warp-signed innovator on relocating to London and sharing synths with Brian Eno

Molchat Doma – The Belarusian post-punk outfit talk TikTok, drum machines and getting lost in translation

The Track: James Hurr – The UK producer shares his production secrets on video

Classic Album – House icon Marshall Jefferson breaks down Ten City’s legendary debut album track-by-track

Technique

50 Studio Hacks – From beating creative block to quick ways to fix your mix, we’ll make your music making life better one tip at a time

Producer’s Guide – Combine external gear with your modular setup with our guide to Eurorack Processing

Retrospective – Delve into the roots of the hardcore continuum

Reviews

Sequential Prophet-5

Intellijel Metropolix

Roundup: Free Samplers

ADAC112 VC Looper & Granular Processor

Aiaiai TMA-02 headphones

Testbench: Rhizomatic Plasmonic

Universal Audio UAFX pedals

& more

Samples

’90s Synths – Part 1 – Our celebration of classic synth tones hits the 1990s and we reach for our Bass Station and K2600 for a pack of killer basses and leads.

One-Shot Bass – Single-note bass sounds in every possible flavour – from earth shaking subs to digital growls, analogue pulses and fuzzy guitars.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!