More

Issue 370 of Future Music is on sale now

By ()

Natural Soundscapes – found sounds and field recording

Future Music 370
(Image credit: Future)

UK lockdown restrictions are beginning to ease and it’s no coincidence that we’ve chosen now to turn our attention away from the studio with a cover feature focused on the creative potential of recording the world around you. After all, who wants to be indoors hunched over a DAW when the pubs have reopened and spring is finally bringing us some sun?

Our focus on field recording and found sounds is more than just a shoehorned excuse to get outside though. Electronic music has a long history of creatively manipulating real world sounds to create unique textures and effects, from the early pioneers of the Radiophonic Workshop right up to some of the forward-thinking artists we’ve spoken to this issue.

Now is the perfect time to grab your recorder, get outside and get creative – and we’re not going to judge you if you grab a pint while you’re there. 

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Pocket Mags (iPhone/iPad/Android/PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Subscribe now and save up to 51%

Future Music 370

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

Hainbach – German producer Stefan Goetsch tells all on his lifelong love affair with tactile tech, making music with test equipment and new LP Landfill Totems 

Soul Clap – Eco-awareness gets an electro-funk makeover with the new LP for the US house duo 

The Track: Joal – The Berlin-based artist shows us how he created some of the effects on his track Eighty Four in Ableton Live 

Classic AlbumBen Westbeech talks us through his classic LP There’s More To Life Than This

Technique

Natural Soundscapes – The outside world is your sound design oyster – here’s how to take advantage through field recording and found sound sampling

Producer’s Guide – Get to grips with the deeper elements of Novation Circuit Tracks

Retrospective – Get to know the blog-born sounds of Chillwave

Reviews

Soma Labs Pulsar-23

Mutable Instruments Beads 

GForce OB-E

Roundup: Channel strip plugins 

M-Audio M-Track Duo and Solo 

Testbench: Steven Slate Audio VSX

Moog Sound Studio

& more

Samples

’70s Synths – Part 1 – We’re delving back into bygone decades for the first in an epic anthology of classic synth sounds, starting with analogue’s early days.

Micro Modulars – We get patching with pint-sized synths from Bastl, Korg and more for this fresh pack of oddball modular loops and texture.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!

All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info