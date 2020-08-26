Issue 361 of Future Music is on sale now

As any seasoned mix engineer will tell you, trying to ‘fix it in the mix’ is a fool’s errand. Realistically, if you want something to sound good in your finished track, it needs to sound good to begin with.

If you’re working purely in-the-box that’s easy enough, but if you want to capture a ‘real’ instrument, a vocal or a field recording there are suddenly a whole host of extra factors to consider, from what mic to use to where to place it and how to process your sound.

With this issue’s cover feature, we offer you a catchall primer to help you get better recordings no matter the situation. Whether you’re working on a pristine pop track or something gritty and lo-fi, we’ll show you what you need to know to capture the perfect sound.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

BT – Brian Transeau talks tech, trance and his leading role in development of iZotope’s Stutter Edit 2

Thys – The Noisia member on branching out solo and breaking into soundtracking

David Strickland – The Canadian producer talks bridging hip hop and indigenous culture

The Track: Shadow Child – Simon Neale takes us to the stars, and then behind the scenes of this ‘hypnotic breakbeat prog roller’ of a track

Classic Album – Human beat machine Beardyman breaks down his ambitious LP Distractions

Technique

How To Record Everything – Explore the art of recording, from carefully prepared studio sessions to deliberately lo-fi audio

Producer’s Guide – Take a deep dive into Ableton’s Wavetable synth

Retrospective – Exploring the roots of dubstep

Sound Design – Learn how to craft the perfect kick drum

Reviews

Korg SoundLink MW-2408

Erica Synths Fusion System II

Apple Logic Pro X 10.5

Røde NT USB

Roundup: The best free instruments

Klevgrand Spinn

And more!

Samples

Processed Guitar – We take classic six-string sounds and mangle and mash them into unique loops, weird riffs and out-there FX

Clouds & Air – Add some atmosphere with these ethereal pads, majestic bell tones, shimmering FX and glistening soundscapes

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs, newly updated and expanded for 2020 with over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!