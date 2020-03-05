Issue 355 of Future Music is on sale now

Music production can be a subject riddled with vague descriptors – from terms like ‘muddiness’, ‘fizz’ or ‘bloat’ to the elusively obtuse but much sought-after qualities of ‘warmth’ and ‘mix glue’.

It’s these latter two we’re tackling in this issue’s cover feature. We’re on the hunt for that sonic mgic imparted by vintage desks and outboard in order to help the disparate elements of our tracks sit together. It turns out it’s more than simply a case of slapping an emulated effect onto all your busses – if you want to really ‘glue’ your mixes, an understanding of reverb, send effects, saturation and more will help you along.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Caribou – Five years after the acclaimed Our Love, Dan Snaith is finally back with new album Suddenly. FM checks in…

Wajatta – Reggie Watts and John Tejada on their genre-crossing collaborative project

The Emperor Machine – Former Bizarre Inc. man Andy Meecham invites us into his hardware-packed studio



The Track: Lia Mice – Multidisciplinary artist talks us through the making of Which Memories Will Make It?

Classic Album – Aussie duo The Presets break down the album Apocalypso

Technique

Analogue Warmth & Mix Glue – Do you need to scour eBay for relics that imbue your work with their much-extolled ‘warmth’ and ‘glue’? We translate the lingo – and offer some new era solutions

Producer’s Guide – Creating classic synth patches with Behringer’s Pro-1

Retrospective – The controversy-courting origins of tech house

Reviews

Moog Matriarch

Dreadbox Erebus 3

Teenage Engineering PO 400

Arturia MicroLab

Universal Audio Apollo x4

Erica Synths Sample Drum

And more!

Samples

‘80s Pop Drums – Get the big, brash sound of classic pop tracks with this pack of hard-hitting, arena-ready beat loops and one-shots

Sound From The Ether – Tap into mysterious transmissions with this pack of warped radio signals, electrical noises and otherworldly tones

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!